The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be resolved only through negotiations and compromises, said Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan in an interview with the Shant TV channel while answering the question that the next generation has an unresolved Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and, possibly, new generations with new approaches will find its solution.

Sargsyan said "I'm not inclined to think that we leave the issue to the next generation". "The fact that I am the prime minister today is also connected with this: the negotiation process must continue, we will not change our positions", he said.

Sargsyan said that the way of peace is to come to an agreement. "And it is necessary to take into account opinions of both sides to reach agreement", he added.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

