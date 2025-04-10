AFSA, WHO discuss progress on zoonotic disease control and early warning systems

10 April 2025 13:17 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

A meeting was held between the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AFSA) and representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO) to discuss joint efforts in combating zoonotic diseases and strengthening food safety systems, Azernews reports.

The discussions focused on the implementation and results of the "Early Warning and Response (EWAR) System" in Azerbaijan, a key mechanism for the early detection of health threats. Emphasis was placed on the importance of identifying zoonotic diseases at early stages, assessing risks, and taking timely response measures.

AFSA underlined that zoonotic disease control is among its strategic priorities. The agency noted that Azerbaijan's status as free from plague of small ruminants (PPR) has been officially recognized by the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE). The next key target is the elimination of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), not only in Azerbaijan but across the region, using modern control and monitoring tools.

Both sides exchanged views on expanding cooperation in epidemiological surveillance, enhancing food safety control measures, and continuing risk-based approaches in public health protection.