Health Ministry on seasonal influenza and Metapneumovirus in northern hemisphere

Every year, various strains of seasonal flu (influenza) and other acute respiratory viral infections spread in areas of the Northern Hemisphere during the cold months (mainly from December to March), Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Health Ministry.

According to official sources, an unstable epidemiological situation concerning metapneumovirus, another manifestation of these diseases, is observed in China, Kazakhstan, and the Russian Federation.

The Ministry of Health informed that metapneumovirus is a seasonal flu-like respiratory illness. This virus is widespread globally and is one of the typical pathogens of acute respiratory viral infections.

"Metapneumovirus manifests with symptoms similar to many other acute respiratory viral infections, such as cough, nasal congestion, runny nose, fever, shortness of breath, and hoarseness. This infection primarily affects young children and individuals with weakened immune systems. The virus develops in the upper respiratory tract and, like other viral diseases, usually resolves within 7-10 days. In individuals with weak immune systems or comorbidities (e.g., bronchial asthma, chronic lung diseases), it may complicate into bronchitis or pneumonia.

It is also important to note that in individuals without comorbidities, respiratory infections generally pass without complications and resolve on their own within a short period, so treatment is usually symptomatic. The laboratory identification of the virus does not change the therapeutic approach for the patient. According to international protocols, routine testing for such infections is not necessary.

In the country, to monitor the epidemiological situation and identify which flu strains are circulating during the epidemic period, the Ministry of Health's Center for Control of Special Dangerous Infections conducts molecular (PCR) testing on nasal and throat swabs taken from patients.

To protect public health and prevent infections, the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan recommends that individuals, especially those with high sensitivity, use personal protective equipment (medical masks) at mass events and crowded places, observe hand hygiene, and include vitamin-rich foods in their daily diet. It is advisable for individuals with any respiratory symptoms to receive symptomatic treatment at home.

Additionally, it is recommended that individuals in the risk group for respiratory viral infections receive the flu vaccination announced by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Every citizen should approach their health with special attention and responsibility, protecting themselves and those around them from infections," the statement emphasized.