TABIB: 22 people applies for trauma

14 January 2024 17:25 (UTC+04:00)

22 people complained of trauma due to snowy weather conditions to the Republican Emergency and Urgent Medical Assistance Center, Azernews reports.

TABIB informed about this .

22 people were evacuated to hospitals with the diagnosis of various body injuries, especially limb trauma.

Due to the sharp change in weather conditions, the Republican Emergency and Urgent Medical Assistance Center has switched to an enhanced work mode.

Sanitary vehicles (Mitsubishi Pajero, UAZ, Mercedes Vito, Volkswagen brands) have been put on the line to provide service in difficult terrain areas.

At the same time, the technical condition of other sanitary vehicles has been adapted to provide service in difficult weather conditions.

---

