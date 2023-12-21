Azerbaijan considers recycling Medical waste

21 December 2023 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

The issue of possible reuse was taken into account in the draft of new requirements for medical waste management, Azernews reports.

Nadir Zeynalov, Deputy Health Minister, said this in response to the questions raised at the public hearing on medical waste management in the parliament.

According to the Deputy Minister, opportunities for the reuse of hazardous waste are limited:

"Some of the new devices bring medical waste into a gravel-like form. It is possible to use the residue during the construction of road construction buildings. The issue of possible reuse was taken into account in the draft of new requirements for medical waste management."

He said that the monitoring carried out by the Working Group and the monitoring is necessary so that the information can be collected and analyzed.

"Accountability of medical waste goes with weight. According to our rules, waste tariffs are measured by cubic meters. Here again, a difficulty arises. Keep in mind that if there is cardboard inside the waste, it will be light, if there are solids, it will be heavy. Therefore, the 80 AZN paid for one cube is actually how many kg, and the question is whether the hospital will help to get rid of this waste. We are working on it, and the working group will propose this direction. In our monitoring and applied practice, scales are placed in the hospital, it allows medical waste to be accounted for by kilograms", N. Zeynalov added.

