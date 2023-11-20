Transportation and storage of Halal medicine should be separate

20 November 2023 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

According to Sehrana Rzayeva, head of the Light Industry Standardisation Department of the Azerbaijan Standardisation Institute, " Halal medicines should be transported and stored separately from other medicines," Azernews reports.

According to the head of the Light Industry, the vehicles on which these types of medicines are transported must also comply with hygienic and sanitary norms.

"When transporting these medicines, the responsibility for preserving the integrity of the halal status of the product before its arrival at the point of sale lies with the entrepreneur," Rzayeva added.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijan Institute of Standardisation, subordinate to the State Service for Antimonopoly Regulation and Consumer Market Supervision under the Ministry of Economy, has adopted a new state standard "Halal Medicines - Part 1 - General Requirements".

Halal medicines are pharmaceutical products made from ingredients permitted under Islamic norms, the head of the light industry standardization department says.

Human or animal blood, animal products considered forbidden in Islam, and other ingredients prohibited by religion cannot be used in the production of these drugs, she said.

"The standard applies to both domestic and imported halal medicines."

S. Rzayeva specified that halal medicines manufactured according to the state standard will have to have a certificate confirming compliance with this standard.

