Azerbaijan confirms 62 more COVID-19 cases, 37 recoveries

Azerbaijan has detected 62 new COVID-19 cases, 37 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports on December 6 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 824,574 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 814,298 of them have recovered, and 9,984 people have died. Currently, 292 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,662 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,385,915 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 307 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 6.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 77 citizens, the second dose – 60 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 136 citizens. As many as 34 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,924,396 vaccine doses were administered, 5,393,406 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,874,541 people – the second dose, 3,392,360 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 264,089 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

