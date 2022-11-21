Azerbaijan confirms 21 more COVID-19 cases, 3 recoveries

21 November 2022 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 21 new COVID-19 cases, three patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 823,975 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 813,753 of them have recovered, and 9,973 people have died. Currently, 249 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,975 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,358,931 tests have been conducted so far.

No one was vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past 24 hours.

Totally, up until now, 13,918,769 vaccine doses were administered, 5,391,868 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,873,216 people – the second dose, 3,390,055 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Some 263,630 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.



