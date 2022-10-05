Azerbaijan confirms 108 more COVID-19 cases, 168 recoveries

5 October 2022 18:37 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 108 new COVID-19 cases, 168 patients have recovered, and four patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 821,865 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 811,228 of them have recovered, and 9,925 people have died. Currently, 712 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,863 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,264,095 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 779 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on October 5.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 313 citizens, the second dose – 145 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 273 citizens. As many as 48 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,895,043 vaccine doses were administered, 5,384,404 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,868,155 people – the second dose, 3,380,500 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 261,984 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.