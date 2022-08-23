Azerbaijan confirms 622 more COVID-19 cases, 678 recoveries

23 August 2022 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 622 new COVID-19 cases, 678 patients have recovered, and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 809,335 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 795,900 of them have recovered, and 9,795 people have died. Currently, 3,640 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 4,442 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,127,158 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 1,732 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on August 23.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 319 citizens, the second dose to 337 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 886 citizens. As many as 190 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,850,299 vaccine doses were administered, 5,372,002 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,861,480 people – the second dose, 3,358,577 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 258,240 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

