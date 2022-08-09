Azerbaijan establishes Coordinating Center for Organ Donation and Transplantation

9 August 2022 10:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

A public legal entity "Coordinating Center for Organ Donation and Transplantation" has been established under the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The decision about it was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

According to the decision, the charter and structure of the Coordinating Center for Organ Donation and Transplantation were approved.

The number of employees of the Coordinating Center for Organ Donation and Transplantation is set at 30 positions.

At the same time, it was determined that the authorized capital of the Coordination Center is 300,000 manats and is formed at the expense of the structure's fixed assets.

The coordination center is located in the city of Baku.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz