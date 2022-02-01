By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 5,223 new COVID-19 cases, 2,319 patients have recovered, and 21 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 663,693 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 627,342 of them have recovered, and 8,755 people have died. Currently, 27,596 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 15,945 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,172,333 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 38,362 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on February 1.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 3,308 citizens, the second one - 1,420 citizens and the booster dose – 33,634.

Totally, up until now, 12,039,129 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,233,696 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,743,594 people - the second dose while 2,061,839 people – the booster dose.

