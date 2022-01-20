By Trend

The omicron strain of coronavirus is widespread in other parts of the world, and it is more contagious than other strains of COVID-19, Minister of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan Teymur Musayev told reporters, Trend reports.

According to the minister, infection rate with this strain is on the rise.

“Therefore, everyone should wear masks, keep social distance, and observe personal hygiene. There is no need to tighten the quarantine regime, as the situation is under control," he said.

Musayev said there are enough hospital beds, necessary medical equipment for now.

"Depending on the situation with the infection, we will determine our future steps," he said.

