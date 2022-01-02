By Trend

Turkey on Saturday reported 36,731 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 9,519,281, according to the country's health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 145 to 82,506, while 23,325 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 369,027 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey has started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 last year after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 56.92 million people have received their first doses of the vaccine, while over 51.62 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 131.93 million doses including third booster jabs.

---

