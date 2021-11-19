By Laman Ismayilova

For the first time, Global Health Summit & Awards will be held in Baku.The ceremony will take place at the Fairmont Baku on November 21.

The Global Health Summit & Awards recognizes representatives of the medical field and health.

The event is organized by Company "Reputation Inc" and business platform "Millionaire Concept Network".

The project aims at introduction of the professional doctors to the public, evaluation of their activity.

Global Health Summit & Awards will bring together popular doctors and other medical workers from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Russia, Georgia and European countries. Various medical brands will also take part in the Gala Night.

Chairman of the management committee of the Health Federation of Africa Dr. Mohamed El Sahili and Anil Tasdemir, who is the director of "BossLife" magazine are expected to address the Gala Night.

Moreover, a summit will be held within the Global Health Awards.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

