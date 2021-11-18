By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 2,124 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on November 18.

Some 2,669 patients have recovered and 27 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 568,089 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 530,774 patients have recovered, 7,551 people have died. Currently, 29,764 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 12,963 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 5,405,244 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 10,201,533 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 35,699 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

