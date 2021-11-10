By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 1,876 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on November 10.

Some 2,248 patients have recovered and 22 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 552,322 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 513,648 patients have recovered, 7,342 people have died. Currently, 31,332 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 8,615 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 5,309,867 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 9,941,341 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 12,403 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

