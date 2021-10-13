By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 1,265 new COVID-19 cases, 868 patients have recovered, and 17 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 495,332 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 475,382 of them have recovered, and 6,709 people have died. Currently, 13,241 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 4,979,535 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 9,654 tests have been conducted so far.



