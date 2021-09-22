By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 1,356 new COVID-19 cases, 2,651 patients have recovered, and 17 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 476,409 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 441,731 of them have recovered, and 6,370 people have died. Currently, 28,308 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 13,546 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,778,393 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 63,462 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on September 22.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 15,542 citizens, and the second one to 47,920 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 8,106,885 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,652,121 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 3,454,764 people - the second dose.

