The Center for Development of Electronic Government under the State Agency for Services to Citizens and Social Innovations has developed a special mobile application for checking the COVID-19 passports in the institutions envisaged by the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The Center’s Director Fariz Jafarov stated that the mobile application, which will be launched on September 1, will be available for use by authorized persons identified through the portal icaze.e-gov.az.

An authorized person accessing the system through the application will be able to check whether a citizen has a valid COVID-19 passport or immunity certificate by checking the QR code of the COVID-19 passport or by entering the data of the identity card. If a citizen does not have a COVID-19 passport, then a warning appears on the screen, and this citizen will not be allowed to the places specified in the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers.

It should be noted that under the amendments made to the decision “On measures to extend the special regime and remove some restrictions” in the Cabinet of Minister briefing, as of September 1, residents over 18 will be required to have COVID-19 vaccines for use services of public catering establishments, hotels and large trade centers. COVID-19 passports were first applied as of May 31 for entry to sports and recreational centers and later for entry to concerts and weddings.

Azerbaijan confirmed its first COVID-19 case on February 28, 2020. The country introduced a special quarantine regime on March 25 and took a number of measures to fight COVID-19 in the country.

The country started vaccinating citizens using China’s Sinovac on January 18, Vaxzevria vaccine produced by AstraZeneca on May 3, Russia’s Sputnik V on May 18 and US-produced Pfizer on June 7. The country started offering COVID-19 vaccination to citizens aged over 18 from May 10. The nationwide vaccination is free and on a voluntary basis and is in line with the “Strategy of vaccination against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022”.

Azerbaijan has registered 341,183 COVID-19 cases so far. Some 4,632,349 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to the citizens to this date. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 2,686,492 citizens, and the second one to 1,945,857 citizens.

