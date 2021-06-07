By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan ranks second among the CIS countries for the number of vaccinated citizens per capita, Day.az has reported.

According to the statistics, Russia ranks first by the number of people vaccinated against COVID-19.

It should be noted that as of June 1, CIS countries accounted for 9.1 million of 170.4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide.

A total of 2,546,169 Azerbaijani citizens have received COVID-19 vaccination as of June 6. The first dose of vaccine jabs have been administered on 1,611,165 citizens, and the second one on 935,004 citizens.

Azerbaijan started vaccinating citizens using China’s Sinovac on January 18, Vaxzevria vaccine produced by AstraZeneca on May 3, Russia’s Sputnik V on May 18 and US-produced Pfizer on June 7. The country started offering COVID-19 vaccination to citizens aged over 18 from May 10.

The nationwide vaccination is free and on a voluntary basis and is in line with the “Strategy of vaccination against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022”.

Azerbaijan confirmed its first COVID-19 case on February 28, 2020. The government allocated $1.1bn from the 2020 budget to fight the coronavirus infection.

