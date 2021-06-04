By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 123 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on June 4.

Some 406 patients have recovered and 4 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 334,539 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 326,269 patients have recovered, 4,933 people have died. Currently, 3,337 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 9,585 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 3,551,620 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 2,465,719 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 1,540,259 citizens, and the second one to 925,460 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 47,637 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

