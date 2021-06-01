By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 176 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on June 1.

Some 475 patients have recovered and 8 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 334,132 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 325,040 patients have recovered, 4,921 people have died. Currently, 4,171 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 9,649 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 3,523,638 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 2,312,715 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 1,404,898 citizens, and the second one to 907,817 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 59,499 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

