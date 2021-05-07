By Trend

The recovery rate from coronavirus is 92.3 percent in Azerbaijan, and the mortality rate is 1.4 percent, Head of the Infectious Diseases Department of the Azerbaijan Medical University, Associate Professor Jalal Isayev said, Trend reports.

He noted that since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 300,000 patients have been infected with this virus in Azerbaijan.

"We have a low mortality rate compared to the global one. But we must stay alert, continue to take preventive measures. Vaccination in Azerbaijan has been continuing for three months, but only 3.78 percent of the population is vaccinated, which does not satisfy us. The way out of the situation is vaccination of the entire population," Isayev said.

The first COVID-19 case in Azerbaijan was reported on Feb. 28, 2020. The coronavirus outbreak reportedly started in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

