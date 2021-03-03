By Trend

The State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance of Azerbaijan is interested in studying and applying the experience of Turkey to improve the institution of a family doctor, Head of the agency’s Strategic Analysis Department Araz Nasirov said Trend reports.

Nasirov made the remark at a working meeting with representatives of the Turkish structure operating in the field of social protection, the Turkish Ministry of Family, Labor and Social Services, as well as the embassy of the brotherly country in Azerbaijan.

The agency also keens to increase the knowledge and skills of medical personnel in the use of medical equipment, as well as improve the quality of medical services in order to strengthen the institution of primary health care, he added.

The agency representative noted that the goals of the compulsory health insurance system are to establish health care financing on a new economic basis, ensure access to health services and protect the population from financial risks in this area.

In turn, the Head of the Agency's Medical Claims Department, Vugar Gurbanov, said that measures are being taken to create equal access for the population to a package of services, which includes 2550 medical services: “Our goal is to provide the population with high-quality medical services. the experience of a friendly and fraternal country that has achieved great success in this area. "

Muhiddin Sahin, head of the strategic development department of the Turkish structure in the field of social protection, said that as a result of health care reforms, Turkey's universal health insurance system is at the forefront of the world.

Sahin also stressed that 99.5 percent of the country's population is covered by universal medical insurance.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz