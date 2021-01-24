By Trend

The Office of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Azerbaijan held the first online coordination meeting with the national and international partners of the PROACT-Care - Preventing Deaths During the COVID-19 Pandemic Project, the Association for the Management of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) told Trend on Jan.23.

During the meeting, the partners were familiarized with the results of the needs assessment missions carried out in August and December 2020, a presentation was made on the long-term prospects of primary health services in Shamakhy and other districts. The presentations highlighted the importance of creating a sustainable first aid model to save lives and prevent economic losses.

The meeting was attended by the deputy of Azerbaijan's parliament, the head of the department for international relations of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Soltan Mammadov, the Chairman of TABIB Ramin Bayramli, the head of the WHO Country Office in Azerbaijan Hande Harmanci, the head of the Shamakhy district executive power Tahir Mammadov, the UNICEF representative in Azerbaijan Edward Karvardin and others.

