By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 3,646 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on November 24.

Some 1,259 patients have recovered and 34 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 98,927 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 65,734 patients have recovered, 1,194 people have died. Currently, 31,999 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 14,358 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,631,597 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz