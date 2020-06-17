By Aisha Jabbarova

Some 338 new COVID-19 cases and four coronavirus-related deaths were registered in Azerbaijan on June 16, bringing the tally of coronavirus cases to 10,662 and deaths to 126, Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers reproted on June 16.

The number of recovered patients was 209 on June 16.

So far, 5,948 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Azerbaijan and 4,588 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Some 391,699 tests have been conducted in the countr to reveal coronavirus cases.

Azerbaijan registered its first coronavirus case in February and imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 24. The country imposed two-day special quarantine regimes on June 6-7 and June 14-16 to curb the spread of COVID-19. The Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) warned on June 12 that the country may transition from weekend lockdowns to long- term tightened quarantine regime if there is further surge in infection cases.

___

Follows us on Twitter @AzerNews