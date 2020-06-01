By Ayya Lmahamad

Shareholder of the State oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), SOCAR Energoresurs in Russia has donated medical equipment worth $43 million to Tyumen, Siberia, Russian media has reported.

The aid includes several thousand units of respirators, medical gloves, caps and disinfectants for medical professionals and has been delivered to "Reserve" center.

“Tyumen doctors continue to save lives of people infected with the virus. Our task is to help the doctors protect their health. Today we have transferred to the center "Reserve" more than two tons of antiseptics, respirators, hats, gloves, which were purchased with the funds of SOCAR Energoresurs, the shareholder of Antipinsky Oil Refinery,” first deputy director of Antipinsky Oil Refinery Kirill Bakhmetyev said.

The total value of the transferred personal protective equipment was 3 million rubles ($43.076). The additional 3 million rubles were transferred by SOCAR Energoresurs to the Charity Fund for the Development of the City of Tyumen within the framework of the project "Together Against a Virus". In the nearest future, SOCAR Energoresurs will send to Tyumen the third batch of protection means for medical workers.

Spokesperson for the Health Department in Tyumen Alexandra Malygina has expressed her gratitude to all organizations that help them fight the virus.

In 2019, SOCAR became a minority member of SOCAR Energoresurs LLC, which combined the assets of Antipinsky Oil Refinery and three fields in the Orenburg region of Russia.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz