By Trend

Azerbaijan has confirmed 33 new COVID-19 cases, 23 patients have recovered and discharged home, one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

As reported, a coronavirus-infected citizen born in 1960 has died.

Up to date, 1,678 infected people have been detected in Azerbaijan, 1,162 of them recovered, 22 people have died. Currently, 494 people are being treated in special hospitals.

The condition of 17 patients out of these 494 is assessed as severe, 26 people are in moderately severe condition, and the rest feel normal.

To reveal the cases of infection, 128,807 tests have been carried out in the country so far.

