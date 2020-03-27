By Trend

Due to the massive nature of coronavirus infection cases, 21 hospitals to receive the infected persons have been allocated throughout Azerbaijan, Chairman of Board of Azerbaijan’s State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance Zaur Aliyev said.

Aliyev made the remark at a meeting of the Operational Headquarters chaired by Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Trend reports.

He noted that the hospitals are provided with all the missing equipment and medical personnel. For this aim, six hospitals have been allocated in Baku and 15 hospitals in the regions.

The agency official stressed that over 3,300 people are now quarantined in Azerbaijan. Most of them are foreigners.

"Unfortunately, I have to say that recently more and more infection cases have begun to be detected within the country. In particular, persons with a pneumonia diagnosis, who appealed to hospitals and ambulance stations have tested positive for coronavirus," Aliyev added.

