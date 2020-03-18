By Trend

The Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences has disclosed ways to combat coronavirus, Trend reports on March 18 referring to the Academy.

“There is no vaccine or special medicine against coronavirus,” the Academy said. “Most people recover from this virus themselves. The individuals with coronavirus symptoms must see a doctor immediately. However, to help prevent infection, it is important to take prophylactic measures which are used to protect against cold.”

“It is necessary to wash hands with soap and warm water or alcohol based hand sanitiser, avoid close contact with infected people,” the Academy said. “People must not touch the eyes, nose and mouth with hands and fingers and must not often use public transport and visit crowded places.”

“It is necessary to make purchases online or pay with plastic cards (paper banknotes contain a lot of cellulose fiber that transmits virus,” the academy said. “Despite Azerbaijani banks disinfect cash, coronavirus may spread through sick people. Therefore, it is advisable to stay away from the street trade).”

“In most cases, infected people do not have symptoms of the disease and they play the role of a carrier, so it is important for everyone to follow the rules of hygiene,” the Academy said. “In case of being infected with coronavirus, it is necessary to undergo the same medical treatment as in case of cold to alleviate symptoms.”

“It is necessary to have more rest, drink a lot, avoid dehydration, take medications for sore throat and temperature (a shower may also relieve a sore throat pain) and to use sterilization methods regularly,” the Academy said.

