Disinfection work is being continued in Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), Trend reports with reference to AZAL.

In order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), all objects of civil aviation are disinfected.

After flights, aircraft are treated with special solutions. All aircraft of AZAL and Buta Airways are equipped with universal preventive kits, masks and disinfectants. Aircraft’s air filters are regularly replaced.

As part of the above measures, in order to respond promptly if a passenger suspected of having a disease is detected on board the aircraft, trainings for the flight personnel were also conducted.

Azerbaijan remains one of the countries, least affected by the rapidly spreading coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The country's official structures are applying necessary measures to prevent any possible exposure of coronavirus. Azerbaijan has also imported necessary medical equipment to carry out coronavirus tests.

Member of the Operational Headquarters created under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers in connection with coronavirus Yagut Garayeva said on March 5 that at least 500 people have been quarantined in the country.

Until now, no deaths from the disease have been recorded in the country.

Azerbaijan's official structures have also set up quarantine centers in the country's districts, which would allow to react faster to the possible outbreak due to joint borders. Azerbaijan shares border with Iran, where coronavirus is currently spreading rapidly.

As a contribution to international efforts to prevent the risk of the spread of coronavirus infection, Azerbaijan's government provided voluntary financial assistance worth $5 million to the COVID-19 Fund as part of the WHO Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP). On March 7 World Health Organization officially thanked Azerbaijan for its financial contrivution to the global COVID-19 response.

