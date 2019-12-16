By Rasana Gasimova

For centuries, lack of sleep was considered to lead to stress and anxiety, poor memory and various illnesses. Even nowadays, many people tend to believe that the more hours of sleep you have the better. However, numerous studies prove that both lack of sleep and oversleeping can result in body disorders.

The eight-year study conducted by European Heart Journal revealed that individuals who were constantly oversleeping had a 41 percent increased risk of heart failure, hemorrhage and even death. Scientist note that it is not the oversleeping itself that is dangerous, but the underlying conditions causing it. Here are some of the most common reasons of oversleeping:

- Chronic fatigue and inanition of the body

- Brain blood supply disturbance

- Brain injury or pathology

- Hypotonia (low arterial blood pressure)

- Hormone imbalance

- Vitamin deficiency

- Chronic inflammatory disease of some organ

The question that should be answered in the first place talking about this topic is “What is considered to be oversleeping?” or “How much of sleep is too much?”

According to scientists, the amount of sleep you should have depends on a number of factors, including your age, lifestyle, medical history and so on. Yet, if you sleep for more than 10 hours a day and still feel exhausted, you should probably be concerned. You might have a serious health condition called hypersomnia.

But it’s not only physical conditions that contribute to oversleeping. It could also be caused by psychological problems. Have you ever had a big debate or fight that you wanted to “sleep on”? That roughly describes what psychological oversleeping is about. Nowadays our life is so frantic that it makes people struggle with emotional and informational overload. At one point, our brain might just refuse to take anymore and decide to “sleep on it”.

In any case, the only way to know for sure is to visit a doctor. The earlier you visit a doctor, the more chances you have to identify any serious health condition possible. If your excessive sleep is caused solely by psychological conditions, you can fix it by following these simple recommendations: set a sleep pattern and follow it,do more exercises, reduce the intake of alcohol and caffeine, find a morning ritual to wake up to.

And don’t forget what they say: Early to bed, early to rise makes a person healthy, wealthy and wise.

---

