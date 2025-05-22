Azerbaijan to host Islamic Development Bank Group’s Annual Meeting

22 May 2025 14:17 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Azerbaijan has been selected to host the next Annual Meeting of the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB) in 2026. The announcement was made during the ongoing meeting of the Bank in Algiers, which is being held under the theme “Diversifying Economies, Improving the Quality of Life,” Azernews reports.

The IsDB Annual Meeting is a significant event that brings together ministers of finance, economy, development, and planning from the Bank’s 57 member states. The forum serves as a critical platform for shaping collaborative strategies and policies to address socio-economic challenges across the Muslim world and beyond.

Azerbaijan’s selection as the next host reflects growing recognition of its role in fostering regional economic cooperation and development. The 2026 meeting is expected to further enhance Azerbaijan’s engagement with Islamic countries and offer new opportunities for investment, trade, and sustainable growth.