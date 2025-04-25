Azerbaijan to host founding conference of Global South NGO Platform in Baku

25 April 2025 14:12 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The capital of Azerbaijan is set to host a major civil society milestone with the launch of the Global South NGO Platform, a first-of-its-kind initiative bringing together non-governmental organizations from across Asia, Africa, Latin America, and Oceania. The founding conference will take place on April 28–29 at the Baku Congress Center under the theme “Solidarity: Strengthening Global South NGOs for a New and Just World,” Azernews reports.

In a brief speech at the platform, Ramil Iskanderli, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum, highlighted that this platform will unite NGOs from countries representing two-thirds of the world.“It is an honor and pride for us that the initiator of this platform is the civil society of Azerbaijan,” he stated, recalling that the idea was officially proposed at a COP29 side event in November 2024. Since then, the initiative has garnered widespread international backing, with more than 1,000 NGOs from around 140 countries signing a joint declaration of support.

The COP29 NGO Coalition — 84 percent of whose members come from developing nations — also played a central role in advancing this vision and called for the institutionalization of the platform. Azerbaijan’s National NGO Forum was requested to lead the process, a responsibility it has embraced with the support of the Agency for State Support to NGOs.

Aygun Aliyeva, Executive Director of the Agency, described the platform as a product of COP29’s transformative influence: “This initiative, which emerged during Azerbaijan’s active chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, has gained unprecedented global support and reflects the trust in Azerbaijan’s commitment to a more just and equitable world.”

Nadima Rahimli, Deputy Chairman of the Public Union “For the Social Welfare of Citizens,” underscored the diplomatic significance of the event, noting that the Global South NGO Platform confirms Azerbaijan’s growing role as a bridge between the Global North and South.

The conference will feature speeches by prominent international NGO leaders and discussions highlighting the enduring relevance of the Bandung Principles adopted in Indonesia 70 years ago. These principles advocate for peaceful coexistence, respect for sovereignty, and non-interference — values that underpin the Global South’s vision for a fairer global order.

With over 110 countries set to participate, the event is expected to become a cornerstone in the global civil society movement and a new chapter for Azerbaijani NGO diplomacy.