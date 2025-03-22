Prague hosts special Novruz event featuring Azerbaijani art and heritage [PHOTOS]

22 March 2025 20:48 (UTC+04:00)

For Azerbaijanis living far from their homeland, the traditions of Novruz continue to hold deep significance. Renowned Azerbaijani artist Heyran Mustafa-Zade recently celebrated this cherished holiday by hosting a special presentation on Azerbaijani culture and history for a local audience in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic.

The event was held at the "Cerebrum" Association, which supports individuals with brain injuries. This organization, which takes into account the life challenges faced by people with various diagnoses, regularly organizes seminars and presentations on a wide range of topics for its members and their families. The timing of the presentation, coinciding with the Novruz celebrations, was no coincidence. Heyran Mustafa-Zade specifically chose this date to highlight the symbolic significance of the holiday and to introduce the rich cultural heritage of Azerbaijan.

Titled "Azerbaijan – A Country Full of Patterns," the presentation was structured into four sections. Attendees were given a thorough introduction to Azerbaijan’s history and natural beauty, its vibrant culture and arts, as well as the contrasts that define its way of life. The final segment of the presentation was dedicated to the Novruz holiday itself. Following the interactive part of the event, guests were treated to traditional Novruz sweets, which further enhanced the festive atmosphere.

Heyran Mustafa-Zade is an Azerbaijani artist living and working in Prague. She is the founder of the "Heyranam" Art Center and actively participates in exhibitions across the Czech Republic and beyond. Currently, the artist is preparing for her third solo exhibition in Prague, scheduled for July. We extend our best wishes to Heyran for her continued creative success as she continues to share Azerbaijani culture with the world.