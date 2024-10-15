Baku Expo Centre hosts 29th Azerbaijan International "Construction" Exhibition [PHOTOS]

15 October 2024 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

The 29th Azerbaijan International "Construction" Exhibition (BakuBuild) took place in Baku. Azernews reports that the event will run from October 15 to 17 at the Baku Expo Centre.

This event is not only a significant milestone in the construction sector but also a unique opportunity to explore a dynamic market, find reliable partners, and establish new business connections.

BakuBuild is recognised as the largest international exhibition of construction and decoration materials in Azerbaijan and the Caucasus. Last year, the exhibition attracted a large number of participants and visitors:

Companies: 391

Countries: 23

Exhibition area: 10,752.75 m²

Number of visitors: 10,750

Participating in the BakuBuild exhibition is an excellent opportunity to learn about new trends, meet leading industry companies, and discuss collaboration opportunities with international firms.

Smartexpo will be at this event with booths that constitute a significant part of the exhibition space. The company operates in Azerbaijan, Turkey, Russia, Germany, and other countries, creating unique, high-quality, and customised stands. They understand the importance of leaving a positive impression on visitors and strive to exceed expectations at every stage.

Smartexpo is recognised as a reliable partner for the design and installation of exhibition stands. With its extensive and professional team, the company fosters creativity, brings ambitious ideas to life with innovative solutions, and achieves excellence by delivering customers' orders on time. Their professional team, composed of innovative creators and exhibition stand builders, is ready to support clients in creating eye-catching and inspiring spaces.

Don't miss the opportunity to be part of this remarkable event! BakuBuild is a platform for exchanging experiences, finding new partners, and expanding business horizons. Come and explore the variety of opportunities this exhibition offers with your own eyes!

---

