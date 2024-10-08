Round table on COP29 held in London, emphasizing climate change and global security [PHOTOS]

8 October 2024 17:44 (UTC+04:00)

A round table titled "The COP29 Summit: Navigating Climate Change, Peace, and Security" was held in London, organised jointly by the Centre for the Analysis of International Relations and the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), with support from the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the United Kingdom, Azernews reports.

The event welcomed high-ranking officials, regional experts, and representatives from both the public and private sectors.

Alok Sharma, President of COP26, opened the event by highlighting the significance of the upcoming COP29, scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan, for the future of humanity. He remarked that the successes achieved at COP29 would benefit not only Azerbaijan but the entire world. Sharma noted his close collaboration with the appointed president of COP29 and his team, who are working diligently to ensure the event's success.

Elshad Iskanderov, Ambassador on Special Assignments at the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs and adviser to the COP29 negotiating team underscored the summit's importance from both regional and global perspectives. He pointed out the link between climate change and population displacement, emphasizing that environmental degradation is likely to lead to increased migration. Iskanderov stated that climate finance would be a central theme at COP29, focusing on financial management and support for nations most affected by climate change impacts. He also highlighted the UK's backing of the Peace and Recovery Initiative and the Action Fund for Climate Finance, which aim to expedite the application review period and enhance public and private sector activities related to climate change.

Fiona Clouder, who served as Britain’s ambassador for Latin America and the Caribbean during COP26, shared insights into the challenges faced at the previous summit and the steps taken to overcome them. She expressed high expectations for COP29 in Azerbaijan.

Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the UNM Management Board, discussed COP29 initiatives, advocating for an Action Fund for Climate Finance that would encourage oil-rich countries to contribute more towards the transition to green technologies. Shafiyev also reiterated Azerbaijan's call for a COP ceasefire, drawing parallels to the Olympic peace model to emphasise the intersection of peace and climate action. He provided updates on Azerbaijan's ongoing efforts in energy diversification and the transition to green energy, supported by BP's initiatives in the region.

Neil Melvin, Director of International Security at RUSI, remarked on the positive changes occurring in the South Caucasus and emphasised the importance of COP29 for climate action and regional development, wishing Azerbaijan success in its endeavours.

James Sharp, former British ambassador to Azerbaijan, commended the UK-Azerbaijan cooperation on energy transition during his tenure, praising Azerbaijan's international climate action efforts.

Shahmar Hajiyev, chief advisor to UNM, presented Azerbaijan’s approach to combating climate change, detailing the nation's green transition goals, the establishment of clean environments, and the creation of green energy zones. He also highlighted the role of renewable energy sources in sustainable development within the liberated areas.

Elin Suleymanov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the UK, participated in the event, addressing questions during the interactive session.

