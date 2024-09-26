Azerbaijani FM informs his Finnish counterpart on progress of the normalisation process

26 September 2024 12:54 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova Read more

On September 25, 2024, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Finland's Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen during the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, Azernews reports.

The meeting included discussions on bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Finland, including matters arising from Finland's 2025 OSCE chairmanship and regional issues.

It was noted that the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change could create additional opportunities for collaboration.

The counterpart was provided with detailed information about the current situation and realities in the region during the post-conflict period, as well as the progress of the normalisation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. It was emphasised that ongoing territorial claims against Azerbaijan in Armenian legislation and the rapid militarisation of Armenia are key factors threatening the process of sustainable peacebuilding in the region.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

---

Fatima Latifova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter:

@fatimalatifova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz