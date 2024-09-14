7th BRICS Media Summit kicks off in Moscow

14 September 2024 16:10 (UTC+04:00)

The 7th Media Summit of the BRICS countries has commenced in Moscow, bringing together representatives from 60 media organizations across 45 countries, Azernews reports, citing AZERTAG.

Organized by Russia's TASS news agency, the summit focuses on the role of media in a multipolar world. Media professionals from both BRICS and non-BRICS nations are participating, discussing key topics such as information security and the technological aspects of news exchange.

During the plenary session, moderated by Mikhail Gusman, First Deputy Director General of TASS, speakers included Andrey Kondrashov (Director General of TASS), Fu Hua (President of China's Xinhua News Agency), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, and other prominent figures from the media and government sectors.

The summit will continue its discussions on September 15.

