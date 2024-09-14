Prague hosts climate event on COP29 amid OSCE Forum

14 September 2024 09:30 (UTC+04:00)

On past Friday, Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, hosted an event titled "COP29: Promoting Solidarity and Unity in Addressing the Challenges of Climate Change through Enhancing Ambition and Enabling Action." The event took place on the sidelines of the 31st Economic and Environmental Forum of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Azernews reports.

Organized by Azerbaijan’s Permanent Representation to the OSCE and moderated by Florian Raunig, Austria’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE, the event featured remarks by Yalchin Rafiyev, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister and COP29 Lead Negotiator.

Rafiyev emphasized the global challenges posed by climate change and highlighted the upcoming 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, set to be hosted by Azerbaijan. He also outlined 14 initiatives proposed by Azerbaijan and detailed the country's ongoing efforts in climate policy and energy transition. Azerbaijan aims to promote inclusivity and cooperation on climate action during its COP29 presidency.

Bakyt Dzhusupov, OSCE Coordinator on Economic and Environmental Activities, also addressed the event, which forms part of the broader Economic and Environmental Forum—an annual event designed to foster dialogue on economic and environmental issues linked to security within the OSCE framework.

