Buses collide on Baku-Sumgait road: one dead, 18 injuries

2 August 2024 13:25 (UTC+04:00)

On August 2, around 11 o'clock, on the 29th kilometre of the Baku-Sumgait highway, a NEOPLAN bus with state registration number 99-JH-667, driven by Huseynov Nazim Kazim on the Baku-Sumgait express route, driven by Yunusov Adil Shamil oglu, collided with an "ISUZU" bus with state registration number 50-DO-539 moving along route number 42, Azernews reports, citing Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

After the collision, the "ISUZU" bus went off the road and overturned, and as a result, one passenger died on the spot, and 18 people were injured.

Traffic police officers were involved in the area, and an investigation is underway.

---

