Narmin Jarchalova is appointed as Chief Operations Officer for COP29 Azerbaijan

22 January 2024 13:13 (UTC+04:00)

The champion for environmental protection and climate action initiatives of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has been appointed as the Chief Operations Officer for COP29 Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Jarchalova obtained a bachelor's degree at the Azerbaijan University of Languages and, in 2013, graduated from the ADA University's master's programme in diplomacy and international relations.

Later, she completed the Public Leadership Credential at the Harvard Kennedy School, and in 2021-2022, the Master's programme in Public Administration at University College London (UCL), one of the world's most prestigious universities, with a dissertation on "Factors causing deforestation in the example of support for agriculture."

Since 2013, she has worked at the international relations department of the Heydar Aliyev Centre, headed projects on environmental protection and climate change at the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and held various positions at the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan. In 2023, she was the project manager of the Azerbaijan pavilion at COP28 held in the United Arab Emirates.

