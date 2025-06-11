Virtuosity and emotions converge in unforgettable musical evening [PHOTOS]

11 June 2025 14:24 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

An unforgettable night of music unfolded at the prestigious Chamber and Organ Music Hall of the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall, Azernews reports.

Under the poetic title "Parfum des voix" (Scent of Voices), this enchanting concert transformed the venue into a sanctuary of sublime vocal artistry, blending delicate musical nuance, virtuosity, and profound emotional expression into a captivating spectacle.

The stage was graced by legendary masters—Honored Artists Farida Mammadova, a soprano whose voice shimmered with velvet richness, and Ilham Nazarov, a countertenor whose ethereal tone seemed to float effortlessly through the air.

Their soulful performances entranced the audience from the very first note. Accompanying them was acclaimed pianist Daniil Kirillov, a laureate of international competitions, whose sensitive touch and keen musical insight brought each piece vividly to life, revealing its deepest nuances.

The concert's repertoire was a treasury of world vocal classics—timeless jewels by Rossini, Bellini, Verdi, Bizet, Massenet, Fauré, and Chausson—each performed with passionate mastery, elevating this evening into a true celebration of the art of song.