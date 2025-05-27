Int'l Mugham Center holds special evening in honor of Agakhan Abdullayev [PHOTOS]

27 May 2025 17:37 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

A heartfelt commemorative evening has been held at the International Mugham Centre to mark the 75th anniversary of the birth of the legendary mugham artist, People's Artist of Azerbaijan, and recipient of the "Shohrat" Order, Agakhan Abdullayev (1950–2016), Azernews reports.

The event began with a rare archival video of Abdullayev's performance, carefully preserved in the "Golden Fund" of Azerbaijani Television and Radio, an emotional glimpse into the voice that once mesmerised generations.

Renowned poet, playwright, and secretary of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, Ilgar Fahmi, hosted the evening. Prominent figures such as Member of Parliament Ziyad Samadzade, People's Artist Vamik Mammadaliyev, and Honoured Art Worker Nazim Kazimov shared heartfelt memories of the maestro.

They highlighted his invaluable contributions to the evolution of mugham, his mentorship of an entire generation of vocalists, and his unique vocal mastery, powerful yet delicate, with a signature style that echoed both tradition and innovation.

Abdullayev was more than a performer; he was a custodian of cultural memory, representing Azerbaijan's rich musical heritage on the world stage with dignity and artistry.

The concert program brought together a constellation of stars: People's Artists Zabit Nabizade and Simara Imanova, Honoured Art Worker Aqil Malikov, and Honoured Artist Ilkin Ahmadov.

They were joined by winners of the National Mugham TV Contest Miralam Miralamov, Mammad Najafov, Huseyn Melikov, and Nisbet Sedrayeva, each breathing new life into the traditional art form.

The performances were beautifully accompanied by the International Mugham Centre's soloist ensemble under the direction of Rovshan Gurbanov.