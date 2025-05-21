Uzeyir Hajibayli's aninversary marked in Uzbekistan [PHOTOS]

21 May 2025 16:17 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A commemorative concert honoring the 140th birthday of distinguished Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibayli has taken place at Railwaymen's Palace in Kokand, situated in Uzbekistan's Fergana region, Azernews reports.

Organized by the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Uzbekistan in partnership with Kokand State University, the event showcased the enduring cultural bonds between the two nations.

During the ceremony, Akif Marifli, Director of the Cultural Center, addressed attendees, highlighting Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage and outlining the composer's role in shaping Azerbaijani classical music.

Vice-Rector of Kokand State University, Ahmadjan Khusanov, emphasized the deep-rooted cultural and musical affinities shared by the Azerbaijani and Uzbek peoples, rooted in their common history.

The evening featured an engaging concert program, including traditional dances performed by the ensemble "Azerbaijan" related to the Cultural Center as well as the Kokand State University's ensemble.

The highlight of the event was a staged performance of Hajibayli's renowned operetta "Arshin Mal Alan," (The Cloth Peddler) performed by the Center's youth theater troupe. c

Uzeyir Hajibayli significantly shaped national musical identity, achieving the distinction of composing the first opera in the Islamic world.

His opera "Leyli and Majnun" (1908) drew upon traditional folk music and dance, forms of expression transmitted orally.

Hajibeyli's subsequent operas, including "Sheyh Sanan," "Rustam and Sohrab," "Asli and Karam," "Shah Abbas," "Khurshudbanu and Harun," and "Leyli," also prominently featured national folk music elements, particularly mugham.

Beyond opera, Hajibayli composed three comedies: "Husband and Wife" (1910), "If not this one, that one" (1911), and "Arshin Mal Alan" (1913).

"Arshin Mal Alan," or "The Cloth Peddler," stands out as one of his most beloved and enduring operettas.

This operetta has enjoyed widespread international success, with performances in numerous languages across over 60 countries, encompassing the U.S., Austria, France, China, Greece, India, Russia, and Turkiye.