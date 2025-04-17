Islamic World Cultural Forum calls for protection of cultural heritage in post-conflict period [PHOTOS]

17 April 2025 17:56 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Shusha is known for its beautiful mosques and historical buildings that represent the artistic and spiritual legacy of the Islamic world.

The Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque and the Ashaghi Govhar Agha Mosque are two standout examples of Eastern architecture that reflect Shusha's rich religious history.

The centuries-old city has hosted the First Islamic World Cultural Forum themed "Protection and Revival of Cultural Heritage in the Post-Conflict Period", Azernews reports.

The selection of Shusha also reflects the city's important role as a cultural crossroads, where history and modernity converge, creating a unique environment for discussions about the future of culture in the Islamic world.

The forum aimed to protect and restore cultural heritage that has been compromised during the aftermath of conflict, while enhancing collaboration among Islamic nations on this vital subject.

The event included discussions on "Practical Application of International Protection Mechanisms: Case Studies of Cultural Heritage in the Islamic World Post-Conflict."

Participants among which were also foreign experts, share insights on successful restoration efforts from various countries, emphasizing legal frameworks and institutional strategies.

Another panel was centered on "Reviving Cultural Heritage: Technology, Innovation, and Digitalization."

This panel focused on the role of technology, innovation, and digitalization in reviving cultural heritage, exploring how modern advancements like artificial intelligence and 3D modeling can improve documentation and preservation efforts.

Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts Emin Huseynov, along with Deputy Culture Ministers Farid Jafarov and Saadat Yusifova, Director of the ICESCO Islamic World Heritage Center Webber Ndoro, were among the officials present at the opening session.

Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts Emin Huseynov spoke about the damage done to cultural heritage in the areas liberated from occupation. He noted that after regaining control of Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand, many cultural sites were found to have been vandalized. Restoration efforts for these important historical monuments are currently underway, led by President Ilham Aliyev.

Huseynov explained that the reconstruction process is structured in five phases, focusing on Aghdam, Khojavand, and Fuzuli. The first phase involves creating master plans. These plans for major cities and regional centers are already ready, which will help identify key facilities in those areas.

He also discussed the ongoing demining efforts in the liberated regions. On average, around 40 percent of the land has been cleared of mines, with approximately 50% in Aghdam and 60 percent in Fuzuli. In Khojavand, only a small portion has been cleared so far. However, efforts to clear mines will continue in Khojavand, where many historical and cultural sites are located.

Deputy Culture Minister Saadet Yusifova noted that Azerbaijan has been directly affected by the destructive consequences of armed conflict on its cultural heritage. In this regard, the current forum serves as a call to action.

She stressed that the forum concentrates on practical strategies aimed at safeguarding the rich and diverse cultural heritage that is endangered in conflict zones, fostering collaboration, and emphasizing the significance of partnerships within the Islamic world.

Deputy Culture Minister pointed out that the gathered representatives of the Islamic world will have the opportunity to evaluate the extent of damage caused to cultural heritage during conflicts, enhance protective measures for cultural sites impacted by war, and ensure the preservation of history, art, and identity for future generations.

She also mentioned that discussions at the forum include sharing best practices in the protection, restoration, and revitalization of cultural heritage, promoting more robust legal frameworks concerning heritage protection in conflict contexts, and formulating sustainable strategies for future generations.

Webber Ndoro, the Director of the ICESCO Islamic World Heritage Center, stressed the importance of involving local voices in cultural preservation efforts.

He stated that community members possess a deeper understanding of their cultural needs compared to outside experts, making their input invaluable in the process.

Abdulhakeem Fahad Alsenan, the Director of the ICESCO Regional Office, said that First Islamic World Cultural Forum in Shusha provides a significant opportunity to initiate new projects aimed at bolstering Islamic culture while promoting peace, creativity, and development.

He emphasized ICESCO's commitment to supporting cultural initiatives that foster unity and extend his gratitude to the Azerbaijani government for hosting the Forum at such a high standard.

After the speeches, the forum continued its work with panel sessions.

First Islamic World Cultural Forum in Shusha serves as a significant platform for addressing the critical issue of cultural heritage restoration in post-conflict regions.

The discussions held in Shusha will undoubtedly contribute to the development of strategies that ensure the safeguarding of cultural heritage for generations to come.