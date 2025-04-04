Baku to host concert dedicated to renown composer Leonid Vainshtein

4 April 2025 15:38 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

A concert dedicated to the 80th anniversary of composer Leonid Vainshtein will take place at the State Academic Philharmonic Hall on April 20, Azernews reports.

The concert will feature the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra (artistic director and chief conductor – Fuad Ibrahimov), the Azerbaijan State Choir Chapel (artistic director – People's Artist of Azerbaijan Gulbadzhi Imanova), and the Choir of the Azerbaijan State Children's Philharmonic (artistic director – Dilyara Aliyeva).

During the evening, the concert will showcase works by Leonid Vainshtein, in which he expressed his joy and happiness, as well as his sorrow and tragedy.

Leonid Vainshtein is a distinguished representative of the Azerbaijani school of composition and a student of Gara Garayev.

His notable works encompass the ballet "Inspiration," the rock opera "White Sun of the Desert," and a series of children's operas, including "Puss in Boots" and "Cinderella."

Leonid Vainshtein composed six symphonies for large symphony orchestra, a Violin Concerto, a Concerto for string orchestra, and a string quartet. Additionally, he created the triptych "Memorial" for organ, dedicated to the memory of the Khojaly massacre, and the cantata "Azerbaijan-60" for symphony orchestra and mixed choir.

His oratorio "I Want to Return to the Sea" features soloists, a male choir, and symphony orchestra, set to the poems of Nazim Hikmat.

Leonid Vainshtein also wrote a vocal series titled "Sea, Sky, and Love," which is based on poems by Nabi Khazri, along with music for theater, films, variety shows, romances, and songs. One of his recent compositions is the romance "Your Spring Will Come to Azerbaijan!"