National Library presents exhibition "March 31- Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis"

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan National Library has organized a book exhibition titled "March 31-Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis," aimed at raising awareness about the atrocities committed against Azerbaijanis during the genocide committed by Armenians in March 1918, Azernews reports.

This exhibition features a comprehensive array of materials detailing the genocide perpetrated by Armenians against the Turkic-Muslim population and highlights the tragic aftermath of these events. Included are a variety of documents, archival resources, and scholarly research that delve into the genocide and the early phases of deportations.

Visitors will find an assortment of publications from that era, memoirs of individuals who resisted the occupiers, and accounts from witnesses who experienced these harrowing events firsthand. Additionally, literature available in both Azerbaijani and foreign languages sheds light on the systematic killings of Azerbaijanis by Armenians that occurred throughout history.

The exhibition is set to run for one week, providing a significant platform for education and reflection on this somber chapter of history.